Published 2:27 PM, April 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Former NBA All-Stars Steve Nash, of Canada, and American Jason Kidd headline the 2018 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class announced on Saturday, March 31.

Other inductees include ex-players Grant Hill, Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, longtime college basketball coach Lefty Driesell and female players Katie Smith and Tina Thompson.

Nash, who grew up in Victoria on Vancouver Island, is 3rd among the NBA's all-time assist leaders.

He is one of just a dozen players to have won consecutive MVP honours, doing it in 2005 and 2006.

Nash, who was born in South Africa, made 8 All-Star Games and was a 7-time All-NBA selection, including a first-team selection 3 times.

"To cap a career in this way. This is an individual recognition, but truly what makes this special is to share in my journey with so many people that go in with me," said Nash, who led the NBA in assists 5 times.

Kidd is a 10-time NBA All-Star and 6-time All-NBA selection player.

Like Nash, Kidd is considered one of the best passers in NBA history.

"I would like to thank the Hall of Fame for doing this. And again, this being a team sport, it's about my teammates and coaches, so hopefully I'm representing them well here today," Kidd said.

He finished his career second all-time in assists and steals and 3rd all-time in triple-doubles.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for September 7 at the Springfield Symphony Hall in Massachusetts. – Rappler.com