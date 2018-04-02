Patrick McCaw has a bruised lumbar spine, but tests show no major damage or problems with his nervous system

Published 3:11 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with Patrick McCaw's release from the hospital following a scary fall in their game against the Sacramento Kings last Saturday, March 31.

On the NBA's official website, it was reported that McCaw has a bruised lumbar spine, but X-rays, CT scan, and MRI results showed no serious damage or problems with his nervous system.

The sophomore guard was going for a layup late in the 3rd quarter when he was fouled by Vince Carter. McCaw lost balance mid-air and landed on his back.

He rolled on the floor in agony and had to be stretchered out of the playing venue as the Golden 1 Center came to a standstill.

#Warriors wingman Patrick McCaw goes down hard after being fouled by Vince Carter...



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/6jKNd8hDD8 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 1, 2018

Despite losing McCaw, the Warriors went on to win, 112-96.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was visibly disappointed with Carter, telling the referee: "God damn it. I'm not mad at you, I'm mad at Vince. He knows better."

#Warriors coach Steve Kerr to the ref right after Patrick McCaw went down:



"God damn it. I'm not mad at you, I'm mad at Vince (Carter). He knows better." pic.twitter.com/yGRM8ykHEW — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 1, 2018

Carter, who was assessed a flagrant foul 1, did not take the incident well.

"Seeing him sitting there in pain saying he can't feel his lower half. I don't know. It just doesn't sit well with me."

A visibly distraught Vince Carter on Patrick McCaw: “I just hope he’s okay” pic.twitter.com/WmJ09Wt5ny — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) April 1, 2018

McCaw will be examined again on Thursday, April 5. – Rappler.com