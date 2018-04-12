Westbrook earns his 16th rebound with 9 minutes left in the 3rd to become the first NBA player who averages a triple double in multiple seasons

Published 2:32 PM, April 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to average a triple double in multiple seasons as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday, April 11.

Westbrook entered Wednesday's home contest needing 16 rebounds against the Grizzlies to complete his triple double average for the second straight season. He earned his 16th rebound with about 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

He played 37 minutes against the Grizzlies to clinch his 10 rebound per game average to go with his 25.4 points and 10.3 assists.

The record was on Westbrook's mind from the opening tipoff Wednesday as he had just one point and 11 rebounds at halftime. He finished the game with 6 points and 20 rebounds.

Before the game, Westbrook scoffed at critics who said he was chasing individual records with the Thunder still trying to determine their playoff seeding.

"A lot of people make jokes about stat padding rebounds," he said at practice on Wednesday. "If people could get 20 rebounds every night, they would. If people could get 15 rebounds, they would." – Rappler.com