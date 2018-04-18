Jaylen Brown unleashes 30 points in 33 minutes to lead Boston's dominant showing

Published 11:38 AM, April 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – The second-seeded Boston Celtic shrugged off their injury crisis to down the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-106, and take a 2-0 lead in their first round series.

The Celtics are still reeling from confirmation that star Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season.

But the Boston club produced a dominant display to seal a win that puts it firmly in the driving seat in the best-of-seven series.

Jaylen Brown shouldered the offensive burden in the absence of Irving, scoring 30 points in 33 minutes on court.

Brown turned out to be the youngest player in Celtics history to score 30 points in a playoff game. Shane Larkin also had 11 points to score double-digits in a playoff game for the first time in his NBA career.

Terry Rozier had 23 points with eight assists on a night when six Celtics put up double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the scoring for the Bucks with 30 points, with Khris Middleton adding 25 in a losing effort. - Rappler.com