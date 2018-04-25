Boston Celtics grab 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee Bucks
BOSTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Boston Celtics take a 3-2 series lead after tripping the Milwaukee Bucks, 92-87, in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday, April 24. Al Horford starred with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
Parquet protected ✅#CelticsWin #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/cmkfgwYDhK— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 25, 2018
The @celtics hold on for a pivotal Game 5 W to take a 3-2 lead!— NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2018
Horford: 22 PTS, 14 REB
Rozier: 16 PTS, 5 AST#CUsRise 92 | #FearTheDeer 87
Middleton: 23 PTS
Giannis: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FTSzADAHfK