Al Horford powers the Celtics with 22 points and 14 rebounds

Published 9:56 AM, April 25, 2018

BOSTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Boston Celtics take a 3-2 series lead after tripping the Milwaukee Bucks, 92-87, in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday, April 24. Al Horford starred with 22 points and 14 rebounds.