Delivering in the clutch, Durant makes things happen as Golden State bounces back to win the series at 4-1

Published 1:29 PM, April 25, 2018

OAKLAND, United States (UPDATED) – Kevin Durant scored 25 points as the Golden State Warriors powered into the Western Conference playoff semi-finals with a 4-1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

The reigning NBA champions, jolted by the Spurs in Game 4 on Sunday, booked their place in the next round with a nervy 99-91 win in front of the home fans at the Oracle Arena.

The Warriors will now face the New Orleans Pelicans for a place in the conference finals.

However, Golden State was given a scare after a late fourth-quarter rally from San Antonio that threatened to take the best-of-seven series to a Game 6.

The Spurs chipped away at a double-digit Golden State lead to close to 93-91 with 57 seconds left on the clock.

But Durant delivered when it mattered with a superb fadeaway jump shot and two free throws to take Golden State clear again as the clock ticked down.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the Spurs' battling performance bore the hallmark of counterpart Gregg Popovich, who again was missing from the San Antonio bench following the death of his wife from a long illness last week.

"That was a big-time fight. We're lucky to get out of here," Kerr said.

"They're a championship organisation and they've been doing this for a long time. They're a reflection of their coach."

The @Warriors stave off San Antonio to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals!



Durant: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Klay: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Draymond: 17 PTS, 19 REB, 7 AST#DubNation 99 | #GoSpursGo 91 pic.twitter.com/omDSLxYBE8 — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2018

Golden State had edged into a 22-20 first quarter lead before stretching away in the second quarter to go into the halftime break 49-38 ahead.

A late flurry in the third quarter, including a Durant three-pointer and a pullup jump shot from Shaun Livingston gave the Warriors a 79-65 lead heading into the final quarter.

With the Warriors still without the injured Stephen Curry, it was left to Klay Thompson and Durant to carry the offense.

Durant finished with 6 rebounds and 5 assists while Thompson had 24 points. Draymond Green also contributed 17 points and 19 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the scoring for San Antonio with 30 points while Patty Mills had 18. Veteran Manu Ginobili scored 10 off the bench. – Rappler.com