Houston will take on the winner of the Utah-Oklahoma City series, where the Thunder close in at 3-2

Published 12:39 PM, April 26, 2018

HOUSTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Houston Rockets blasted the Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-104, to close out their series at 4-1 and advance to the NBA Western Conference semi-finals.

Clint Capela collected 26 points and 15 rebounds while James Harden unloaded 24 points to power the Rockets, who leaned on a strong third quarter.

The Rockets will face the winner of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder series.

Thunder up

The Oklahoma City Thunder trimmed the Utah Jazz's series lead at 3-2 after posting a 107-99 victory in Game 5.

Russell Westbrook exploded for 45 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the Thunder. – Rappler.com