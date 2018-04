Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 31 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extend the series to a deciding Game 7

Published 10:48 AM, April 27, 2018

MILWAUKEE, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – Milwaukee Bucks downed the Boston Celtics, 97-86, in Game 6 to stay alive in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Thursday, April 26.

Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed 31 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks leveled the series at 3-3. – Rappler.com