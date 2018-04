Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan lead the charge as the Raptors eliminate the Wizards at 4-2

Published 9:49 AM, April 28, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Toronto Raptors advanced to the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals after rallying past the Washington Wizards, 102-92, in Game 6 on Friday, April 27.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 16 as the Raptors closed out the series at 4-2 to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season. – Rappler.com