On its second try, Utah wraps up the series versus Oklahoma City behind Donovan Mitchell

Published 1:14 PM, April 28, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder, 96-91, in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Western Conference semi-finals on Friday, April 27.

Donovan Mitchell unloaded 38 points as the Jazz closed out the series on their second try for a 4-2 series win.

Russell Westbrook erupted for 46 points to lead the Thunder. – Rappler.com