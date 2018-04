Al Horford, Terry Rozier, and Jaysum Tatum combine for 72 points to fuel a dominant Celtics side

Published 10:37 AM, April 29, 2018

BOSTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Boston Celtics routed the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-96, in the deciding Game 7 to wrap up the series at 4-3 and advance to the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Al Horford and Terry Rozier unleashed 26 points each to power the Celtics, who will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round.

Jaysum Tatum also added 20 points for the dominant Celtics who opened the game with a 30-17 advantage. – Rappler.com