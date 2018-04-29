Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry continues to sit out but the defending champions sustain their hot-shooting ways

Published 1:01 PM, April 29, 2018

OAKLAND, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Golden State Warriors banked on a huge second quarter to blast the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-101, at the start of the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

Klay Thompson fired 27 points, Kevin Durant posted 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Draymond Green had a triple-double of 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Warriors built on an early run where they outscored the Pelicans, 41-21, in the second quarter.

Golden State’s two-time MVP Stephen Curry was initially listed as questionable, but was later ruled out for the Saturday opener. – Rappler.com