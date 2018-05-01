‘I’d be very surprised if he didn't play,’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr says of the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player

Published 8:27 AM, May 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – Stephen Curry is set to return for the Golden State Warriors as the NBA champions aim to take a 2-0 lead in their playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans, coach Steve Kerr said Monday, April 30.

Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has not played since spraining a ligament in his right knee on March 23 in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Kerr said Monday that Curry was now "probable" to face the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference series on Tuesday.

"He's probable," Kerr told reporters on Monday. "He's feeling good. I'd be very surprised if he didn't play."

Kerr said a final decision would only be taken on Tuesday to ensure there had been no adverse effects from Curry's practice on Monday.

Kerr meanwhile added that the Warriors' emphatic victory without Curry in Game 1 on Saturday would not tempt him to delay his star player's return.

"Not at all. Because the flip side of that is he needs rhythm," Kerr said.

"The only factor in terms of allowing him to play is his health. And he's ready to go. So now it's a question of rhythm and how much time we give him. He needs to get his rhythm back."

The Warriors defeated San Antonio 4-1 in the opening round of the playoffs and demolished the Pelicans, 123-101, on Saturday. – Rappler.com