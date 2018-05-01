Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Terry Rozier take command early as Boston claims Game 1

Published 10:41 AM, May 01, 2018

BOSTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Boston Celtics crushed the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-101, to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals on Monday, April 30.

The Celtics, who just two days earlier eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the first round, banked on the trio of Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Terry Rozier.

Rozier buried 28 points to lead the Celtics, who erected a double-digit lead, 56-45, by halftime.

Tatum fired 28 points and Horford also scored 26. – Rappler.com