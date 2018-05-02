Cleveland superstar LeBron James drops a triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Cavs' comeback win

Published 11:00 AM, May 02, 2018

TORONTO, Canada (TO BE UPDATED) – LeBron James came through the clutch to finish with a triple-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers slipped past the Toronto Raptors, 113-112, in overtime to grab a 1-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals on Tuesday, May 1.

James, who nailed a fadeway in the closing seconds of regulation that tied the game at 105, collected 26 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Cavs' comeback win in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series.

