Joe Ingles and rookie Donovan Mitchell come up big as the Jazz regroup just in time for the road-game victory

Published 10:47 AM, May 03, 2018

HOUSTON, United States (TO BE UPDATED) – The Utah Jazz blew an early 19-point lead but got their acts together late in the game to beat the Houston Rockets, 116-108, to level their NBA Western Conference semi-finals series at 1-1 on Wednesday, May 2.

Joe Ingles led the Jazz's big road-game win with 27 points as rookie Donovan Mitchell also dropped a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists. – Rappler.com