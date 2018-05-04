Terry Rozier delivers again with a near-triple-double performance of 20 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds as 5 other Celtics players finish in double figures

Published 11:21 AM, May 04, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Boston Celtics roared back from a 22-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103, on Thursday, May 3, and take a 2-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points to lead six Boston players in double figures as the Celtics remained unbeaten on their home floor in these playoffs.

They'll try to extend their advantage when the series shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 5, and Monday, May 7.

Terry Rozier backstopped Tatum with 20 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds while Al Horford chipped in 13 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists and hit a layup that gave the Celtics a comfortable 106-101 lead with 8 seconds remaining.

Terry Rozier stays hot and records 20 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB to help the @celtics secure a 2-0 series lead! #CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/R1eqKyuKFX — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2018

Boston, the club with the most NBA titles, has battled into the Eastern Conference semifinals despite the injury absences of Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis.

Rookie Jaylen Brown, who has been in and out of action with a hamstring injury, came off the bench on Thursday and scored 13 points, contributing to a remarkable turnaround.

After squandering their big second-quarter lead, the 76ers steadied, briefly edging back ahead in the 4th quarter.

But the Celtics produced an 11-4 scoring run to regain the lead with less than 4 minutes to play and held on against a Sixers team led by JJ Redick's 23 points.

Robert Covington scored 22 and Joel Embiid added 20, but Sixers star rookie Ben Simmons was held to just one point in 31 minutes, missing all 4 of his shots from the field.

"That's the story of our season," Tatum said of the Celtics rally. "We've been down countless times. "We've been down guys. But we have a never say die mentality."

– Rappler.com