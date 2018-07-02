The seasoned stopper agrees to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Published 11:30 AM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Less than 3 hours after LeBron James made his blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Lakers, Lance Stephenson followed suit as he is to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the purple and gold on Sunday, July 1 (Monday, Manila time). (READ: Blockbuster move: LeBron James signs with the Los Angeles Lakers)

In the past, James and Stephenson engaged in many heated arguments on court that were mostly a result of their physical play.

Perhaps the most popular exchange was in 2014 when Stephenson annoyed James by blowing into the 4-time NBA MVP's ear.

James's Cavaliers and Stephenson's Pacers met in the 2018 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference quarterfinals where Cleveland won in 7 games.

The Indiana Pacers declined Stephenson's $4.4 million team option last June 25, 2018.– Rappler.com