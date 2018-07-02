Los Angeles' roster overhaul continues as the former Golden State center joins LeBron James

Published 12:35 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Another one for the Los Angeles Lakers in 4 hours!

JaVale McGee won't return to back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors as he has reportedly agreed to a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Lakers, as per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Sources: It’s a one-year, minimum deal to pry away the big man from Golden State. https://t.co/TU3NHrJ6Ri — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

However, the details of the agreement is still unclear.

McGee is the latest addition to the Lakers' roster overhaul after LeBron James made his blockbuster move and Lance Stephenson also reportedly agreed to a deal with the purple and gold.

Another one.



JaVale McGee has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/K8BZ6gDYpW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2018

McGee averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in the loaded Warriors roster in the 2017-18 season.

Prior to his two-year stint with Golden State, McGee played for the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Dallas Mavericks in his 10-year career. – Rappler.com