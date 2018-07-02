Dan Gilbert and the rest of Cleveland bid farewell to LeBron James

Published 1:17 PM, July 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There’s nothing but kind words from Dan Gilbert as the Cleveland Cavaliers chairman thanked LeBron James for delivering the “ultimate goal” and even hinted at a jersey retirement after the NBA superstar left to sign up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"LeBron, you came home and delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything you put into every moment you spent in a Cavaliers uniform. We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line...," wrote Gilbert.

Statement from Dan Gilbert on LeBron James’ departure. pic.twitter.com/BGt00Jtrap — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 2, 2018

The statement commemorated James' contributions, which is higlighted by his return to end Cleveland's 52-year professional sports championship drought in 2016.

"We will always remember the evening of June 19, 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, ended the 52-year drought delivering the long elusive championship that many thought they would never see... A championship that united generations of Clevelanders, both living and passed," wrote Gilbert.

"None of this would have happened if LeBron James did not agree to come back home and lead the Cavaliers to the promised land. The entire Cavaliers franchise thanks LeBron for that precious moment and for all of the excitement he delivered as he led our team to four straight NBA Finals appearances."

James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the no. 1 overall pick in 2003 where played for his home state for 7 years until he transferred to the Miami Heat in 2010.

The Ohio native returned to Cleveland in 2014 and led the team to 4 NBA Finals appearances. – Rappler.com