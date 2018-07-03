The veteran guard signs a one-year deal as Los Angeles continues its team overhaul

Published 8:37 AM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo has signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

The veteran All-Star is the latest in the increasingly long line of free agent signings following the acquisition of 4-time MVP LeBron James on Monday, July 2 (Manila time). (READ: Blockbuster move: LeBron James signs with the Los Angeles Lakers)

Shortly after “The King” unpacked his bags in Hollywood, the Lakers immediately snagged his flamboyant and pesky rival Lance Stephenson and two-time NBA champion center JaVale McGee. They also re-signed two-way shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year, $12 million deal.

Sources: Rajon Rondo is signing a one-year, $9M deal with Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

The question now is what the Lakers would do with their 2017 2nd overall pick Lonzo Ball, who plays the same position as the former Boston Celtics Rondo. Unless Ball is traded away, he would most likely be demoted to a bench role with fellow youngsters Josh Hart and Moe Wagner.

But according to The Athletic’s Lakers beat writer Bill Oram, it doesn’t really matter for the face of the Big Baller Brand.

Wonder what Rondo signing means for Lonzo Ball? A source close to Ball said, "Zo’s ready to compete. Plain and simple." — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 2, 2018

Rondo is coming off a stellar season with the Pelicans and showed that he can easily play side-by-side with another point guard, Jrue Holiday.

The 32-year-old averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 63 regular season games. These numbers got cranked way up in the playoffs, where Rondo averaged a near triple-double with 10.3 points, 12.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 9 contests, including a 4-game upset sweep of the Portland Trailblazers in the first round. – Rappler.com