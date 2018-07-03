The former New Orleans Pelicans center agrees to a one-year deal with the back-to-back champions

MANILA, Philippines – It's Boogie time in Oakland!

DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million, deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with Golden State, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

The former New Orleans Pelicans center will be filling in the spot of JaVale McGee, who is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and will be backing up Zaza Pachulia and Damian Jones.

However, Cousins was diagnosed with a career-threatening Achilles injury last January after he put up a triple double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists during the Pelicans' 115-113. win over the Houston Rockets. – Rappler.com