The 15-year veteran is set to move to Washington from the Brooklyn Nets, who acquired him just last month from the Charlotte Hornets

Published 1:00 PM, July 04, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States –The Washington Wizards are poised to sign journeyman center Dwight Howard to a one-year contract, US media reported Tuesday, July 3.

In order for Howard to join the Wizards, the 15-year veteran would have to negotiate a buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, who acquired him just last month from the Charlotte Hornets, The Atlantic reported.

Players cannot officially sign contracts with teams until Friday under NBA free agency rules.

In 81 games last season with the Hornets, Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds.

The Wizards would be Howard's 5th NBA team since 2015 and 7th overall. In just over 1,000 games, the former first round draft pick has suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and the Hornets.

He has career averages of 17.4 points and 12.7 rebounds. – Rappler.com