The 21-year-old star guard gets rewarded with a 5-year max extension after a record-setting NBA season

Published 2:53 PM, July 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – Star guard Devin Booker signed a maximum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, July 7, worth a reported $158 million over 5 years.

"We are thrilled to announce this contract extension with Devin," Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said in a statement.

"'Book' has been a pillar for the Suns franchise ever since he arrived in Phoenix in 2015. Devin and the team both wanted to extend his agreement with the club as long as we possibly could."

Devin Booker's career is off to a strong start:



- Youngest with 60- or 70-point game in NBA history (20 yrs, 145 days)



- 3rd-youngest to reach 4,000 career points (LeBron & Durant)



- Averaged 2nd-most PPG (24.9) by a guard 21 or younger last season (Michael Jordan - 28.2) pic.twitter.com/r5yGZ14aly — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 8, 2018

Booker, 21, said he was "humbled and honored" to make a long-term commitment to the Suns.

"Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me," he said.

Through his first 3 seasons with the Suns, Booker has averaged 19.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 208 games.

I am humbled & honored to commit to the Suns organization long term. I loved calling Phoenix home the last 3 seasons as this team & community are special to me. Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me. I look forward to the future & pursuing a title as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/AHRaraPww6 — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) July 8, 2018

On March 24, 2017, Booker scored a franchise record 70 points at Boston, becoming just the 6th player in NBA history to record a 70-point game.

Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season, making him one of 9 players in the league and the youngest to average at least 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Booker has 4,120 career points and eclipsed the 4,000-point mark on March 2, 2018, at the age of 21 years, 123 days old.

The only two NBA players to reach 4,000 points at a younger age are LeBron James and Kevin Durant. – Rappler.com