The back-to-back NBA Finals MVP – who's visiting Manila for a second time – says he's surprised Golden State acquired the services of the ultra-talented center

Published 7:07 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Superstars joining super teams has been the norm now in the NBA but Kevin Durant is pleasantly suprised with how the star-studded Golden State Warriors landed the ultra-talented DeMarcus Cousins.

Nonetheless, Durant said he is excited to team up with the versatile center, who signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the reigning two-time NBA champions.

"I don’t see how everybody let him fall to us but I guess we ruined it," said the back-to-back Finals Most Valuable Player in a Nike press conference at the Whitespace Manila in Makati on Sunday, July 8.



With the inclusion of 4-time All-Star Cousins, the Warriors now boast a total of 26 All-Star selections among Durant (9), Steph Curry (5), Klay Thompson (4), Draymond Green (3) and Andre Iguodala (1).

While some fans and pundits claim that Golden State is now close to unbeatable, Durant said the temperamental big man offers "energy" as the Warriors seek to continue their domination in the NBA.

"Around July 2nd, things kind of change for us but adding somebody like DeMarcus to our team - whom I’m very excited about working with - I think it’s going to be a fun year for us, a new season for us," he said.

"Last year was just the same, was just repetitive over and over again and we needed an injection of energy and I think DeMarcus is going to provide that for us."



Cousins is still recuperating from a torn Achilles he injured last January that saw his season with the New Orleans Pelicans come to an abrupt end but the Warriors are in no rush to bring him back, especially when they are almost a lock for a playoff spot. – Rappler.com