The 4-year deal, reportedly about $160 million, reunites Chris Paul with NBA MVP James Harden

Published 8:16 AM, July 09, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Nine-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul officially signed a new contract with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, July 8, reuniting with NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden to make Houston a title contender.

Paul's new contract was reportedly a 4-year deal for $160 million.

Paul averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.66 blocked shots a game last season for the Rockets, who lost to Golden State in 7 games in the Western Conference finals.

The Rockets were 50-8 in games where Paul played during the regular season, and 23-2 when he scored at least 20 points.

Paul, 33, ranked sixth in the NBA in assists, 11th in steals and second in free throw percentage with a 91.9 percent accuracy rate.

In March, Paul recorded his 2,000th career steal to join Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, and John Stockton as the only NBA players with at least 8,000 assists and 2,000 steals in their careers.

Paul ranks 9th in NBA history in assists (8,708) and 12th in steals (2,008), leading all active league players in both categories.

Paul is the only player in NBA history with career averages of at least 18 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds and two steals a game. – Rappler.com