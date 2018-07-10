Kobe shares that there were talks of him teaming up with LeBron but it never materialized

Published 12:17 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – No one was more excited by LeBron James' contract signing than the man who placed the Lakers back on the map, 5-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump, Bryant shared his thoughts on the Lakeshow hosting “The King.”

“I had a gut feeling that he was leaning in this direction,” he said. “But it’s always different when it’s actually final and executed.”

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career in the purple and gold, shared that there were talks of him and James joining up, but never really materialized until he was gone from the game.

"It’s crazy because we’ve played together on several Olympic teams and have been around each other for All-Star games and things of that nature and have always talked about getting together and working out and doing that sort of stuff, but it never ever really materialized because I have all my stuff going on here in LA, and he was doing his thing in Cleveland and Miami," Bryant said.

"But now, he’s part of the family, right? So whatever he needs, I got him," he added.

Instead of getting together in the West Coast, Bryant and James stayed in opposite ends of the country to compete against each other in their prime.

Unfortunately, these colossal talents never crossed paths for the ultimate NBA Finals showdown, where James has appeared in the last 8 years. Bryant’s last appearance on basketball’s biggest stage was in 2010, one year before James arrived with the Miami Heat in tow. The Lakers never got back up again until Bryant decided to hang it up for good in 2016, which resulted in a 60-point finale for the surefire Hall of Famer.

But all that is in the past now, and Bryant is just looking forward to James bringing more rings to the 16-time champion franchise, second most all-time behind historic cross-town rival Boston Celtics.

“I am [competitive], and so that means I want the Lakers to win more championships,” he said. “That’s what it’s about. For us, it’s like the coolest thing in the world to be a part of this franchise.”

“To see this franchise continue to progress and do well, that is the most important thing,” he continued. "It was true for Jerry West, for Magic [Johnson] and it’s certainly true for me. I want to see us do better. It’s true for Shaq [O’Neal.] These last [few] years have been really, really tough, man, so I can’t wait.”

James, 33, was coming off an MVP-caliber season with hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, which ended in a crushing 0-4 sweep in their 4th straight Finals against the mighty Golden State Warriors. That regular season, he played in all 82 games for the first time in his 15-year career and averaged 27.5 points and a career-high 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He finished second in MVP voting for his efforts behind first-time winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets. – Rappler.com