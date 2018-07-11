The New York Knicks' first-round NBA Rookie Draft pick sizzles in the preseason showcase

Published 4:52 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The New York Knicks may have fallen short in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-92, but Knicks rookie Kevin Knox put on a show in the second half of their game in the 2018 NBA Summer League.

At the break, the Lakers were up by 11 points, 53-42, and later stretched it to as much as 25 until Knox happened.

The 9th overall rookie pick erupted for 29 points, highlighted by 16 in the third quarter. Knox had a 5-of-7 shooting clip from beyond the arc, and in one stretch, knocked in 3 triples in a row. He also had 9 rebounds and two assists.

Kevin Knox erupts for 16 PTS in Q3 as the @nyknicks come roaring back. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/PNz5SVQfCO — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2018

Knox's hot hands heated up Twitter as the former Kentucky Wildcats standout trended with over 10,000 tweets.

Kevin Knox in the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/R86ryDcqic — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 11, 2018

It’s just the 5th day of the Summer League, but clearly, Knox has already been topping many basketball fans rookie list.

the best rookies in the 2018 draft class, ranked:

10. you

9. can't

8. rank

7. them

6. bc

5. it's

4. way

3. too

2. early

1. kevin knox — nb (@nicjbae) July 11, 2018

With that, have a good sleep Knicks fans!

Knicks fans going to sleep at night knowing we have Kevin Knox pic.twitter.com/xYfNIqdMLY — Aaron Summers (@aporzee) July 11, 2018

– Rappler.com