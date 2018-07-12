The Golden State Warriors superstar heads back for a second visit to the Philippines

Published 11:45 AM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors will head back to Manila on September 6 to 8, 2018.

This will be the Golden State star’s second time in the country after his first visit in 2015. (IN PHOTOS: Steph Curry makes a splash in Manila)

4 years. 3 World Championships. 2 MVPs. @StephenCurry30 continues to work hard each day to prepare for next season. And on September 5, @UABasketball will bring him, his mindset and his will to win to the Philippines, China and Japan. Manila, Wuhan and Tokyo – get ready! pic.twitter.com/x0DBGMW8yr — Under Armour News (@UAnews) July 11, 2018

Curry will also visit China and Japan in his Asia tour with Under Armour. The tour dates:

September 6 – 8, 2018: Manila, Philippines

September 8 – 10, 2018: Wuhan, China

September 10 – 12, 2018: Tokyo, Japan

The two-time NBA MVP will conduct basketball clinics where he will share his skills and knowledge on the game. He will also headline several events throughout his Asia tour. – Rappler.com