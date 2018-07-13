The arrest of Charles Oakley comes just months after a high-profile spat with the New York Knicks

Published 9:14 AM, July 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – Former NBA star Charles Oakley has been arrested in Las Vegas for attempting to cheat while gambling, US reports said Thursday, July 12.

The 54-year-old former New York Knicks power forward was detained on July 8 after seeking to add or reduce his bet on a casino table game, according to the Nevada Gaming Control board.

The TMZ.com website reported that Oakley had sought to withdraw a $100 betting chip from a table after it appeared he was going to lose.

The violation is punishable by up to 6 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 but Oakley is not expected to serve jail time.

"This is not a significant matter and we expect it to be resolved quickly," Oakley's attorney Alex Spiro told ESPN.

Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA, with the bulk of his career spent with the Knicks.

His Las Vegas arrest comes after a high-profile spat with the Knicks last year following his forcible ejection from Madison Square Garden during a game in February.

Oakley later filed a civil suit against the venue and Knicks owner James Dolan, claiming damages for defamation and slander causing emotional distress. – Rappler.com