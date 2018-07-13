The former Los Angeles Lakers guard Thomas signs a one-year $2.3 million deal with the Nuggets

Published 1:05 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a few days of inaction, the NBA free agent market is suddenly back in full swing.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas has signed a one-year $2.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources tell ESPN. Thomas will reunite with Michael Malone, who coached him with the Kings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

Minutes later, the ESPN insider announced a deal sending "Linsanity" Jeremy Lin and a future second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for their own second-round pick.

Brooklyn has traded Jeremy Lin to the Hawks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

The Hawks will absorb Lin's $12.5 million expiring deal and use him as a backup point guard to Dennis Schroder.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn will in turn absorb the deals of Denver's Darrell Arthur and the "Manimal" Kenneth Faried in exchange for reserve point guard Isaiah Whitehead, whom the Nuggets will immediately waive.

Denver has agreed to send Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, a 2019 protected first-round pick and a future second round pick to Nets for Isaiah Whitehead, league sources tell ESPN. Salary dump for Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

The 5-foot-9 Thomas was one of the last big-name free agents on the market after the signings of the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard.

Oklahoma City forward Carmelo Anthony has yet to be dealt after the Thunder announced their desire to part ways with the former All-Star's $27 million deal. – Rappler.com