The undrafted guard is making waves in the Summer League. What’s your excuse?

Published 2:17 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA Summer League is a place where ballers, young and old alike, display their talents in the hope that a team scout would sign them up for a roster spot.

In an already-full league with less than 100 extra spots to spare every off-season, thousands of aspirants really have to put their best foot forward to even be noticed. And in a game where height is (still) might, shorter players have arguably the least chances to fulfill their NBA dreams.

But then, there’s 5-foot-5 Junior Robinson, an undrafted 22-year old guard from Mount St. Mary’s College, who wasted no time showing what he’s got after getting selected by the Atlanta Hawks for their Summer League team.

With 2018 5th overall pick and shooting sensation Trae Young rested for the day, the aptly-named man called “Junior” went to work, fearlessly slashing to the bucket and dropping dimes despite being surrounded by guys a foot taller than him. He finished with 20 points, 2 assists, and a well-deserved back massage from the 6-foot-2 prospect.

Oh, and he can dunk, too. No video editing necessary.

Junior Robinson is 5-foot-5. pic.twitter.com/80SMT0lERv — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) July 2, 2018

One-handers, two-handers, reverse jams, you name it, Mr. Robinson can do it.

Sitting flick shots from beyond the court? No problem, too.

And no, he’s not related to the 5-foot-9, 3-time Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson, but it’s a great coincidence, nonetheless.

Robinson is just the latest in the short line, pun unintended, of players who dreamed big for themselves. They proved to the world that no league is too big for a man who dreams bigger.

Isaiah Thomas, 5-foot-9, last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft

Spud Webb, 5-foot-7, shortest NBA Slam Dunk Champion ever

Earl Boykins, 5-foot-5

Muggsy Bogues, 5-foot-3, shortest player in NBA history

Hopefully, like these former NBA greats, Robinson gets a shot in the NBA as well. He’s proven he has the talent. He just needs a chance to show it more. – Rappler.com