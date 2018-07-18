The 6-foot-5 guard boasts a league-best average of 24.2 points in the NBA summer showcase

Published 10:10 AM, July 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, United States – Josh Hart of the Los Angeles Lakers captured the Most Valuable Player award of the NBA Summer League 2018 on Tuesday, July 17.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who also led the All-NBA Summer League First Team, powered the top-seeded Lakers to the finals against the second-ranked Portland Trail Blazers in the final round. The meeting is a rematch of last summer’s title duel won by the Lakers.

Hart is averaging a league-leading 24.2 points (on a 47.1% shooting from the field), 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 6 games. He scored 27 points and added 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the Lakers’ 109-92 victory over the New York Knicks on July 10. In the tournament semifinals on July 16, Hart recorded 37 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Lakers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-109 in double overtime.

Joining Hart in the All-NBA Summer League First Team are Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., Knicks forward Kevin Knox, Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Milwaukee Bucks center Christian Wood. The All-NBA Summer League Second Team is composed of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Lakers forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

The NBA Summer League is an 82-game, 12-day event showcasing all 30 NBA teams for the first time. – Rappler.com