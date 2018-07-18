KJ McDaniels stars as the Blazers spoil the Lakers' back-to-back title bid

Published 3:35 PM, July 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, United States – KJ McDaniels stepped up as the Portland Trail Blazers rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers, 91-73, to rule the NBA Summer League on Tuesday night, July 17.

McDaniels unloaded 17 points and 7 rebounds in just 20 minutes off the bench to help the Blazers spoil the Lakers’ bid for back-to-back crowns.

The 25-year-old McDaniels, a free agent, won game MVP honors, while Wade Baldwin IV, who was named in the All-NBA Summer League Second Team, chipped in 14 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Caleb Swanigan also delivered the intangibles for the Blazers to finish with a team-best plus-minus (+24) to go along with 7 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes.

Tournament MVP Josh Hart paced the Lakers with 12 points before getting ejected in the fourth quarter.

