The 10-time All-Star is coming off a season that saw him record career-lows of 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Published 9:00 AM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As was widely predicted, Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony has committed to a one-year, $2.4-million veteran minimum deal with the Houston Rockets, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

The 34-year-old, 10-time All-Star was traded in principle by the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks after Anthony opted in to his massive $27.9-million player option earlier in the offseason.

Stein noted that it'll take "several more days" before the trade is made official.

"Melo" is expected to ink his Rockets contract after clearing waivers with the rebuilding Hawks, who already have a budding star small forward in Taurean Prince.

Anthony is coming off his career-worst season with the Thunder after averaging career-lows of 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds on 40% shooting.

The dysfunction in Oklahoma City ultimately caused the team a first-round playoff series loss to the Utah Jazz and their star rookie Donovan Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are expecting Anthony to adequately fill in the losses of key swingmen Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute. He will join reigning league Most Valuable Player James Harden and 9-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Houston was a win away from the NBA Finals before they lost floor general Chris Paul to a nagging hamstring injury. Eventual champion Golden State Warriors promptly took advantage and closed out the Western Conference Finals in 7 games. – Rappler.com