The German is the first NBA player to play for 21 straight seasons with the same franchise

Published 8:41 AM, July 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed Dirk Nowitzki, which will make the German star the first player in NBA history to play 21 straight seasons with the same team.

Nowitzki is now set to begin his 21st season with Dallas which will be an NBA record for a player with the same franchise. The previous record of 20 was held by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

No details were released about the deal which was announced on the team's website on Monday.

OFFICIAL: @swish41 has signed with the Mavs for his NBA-RECORD 21st season with the same franchise! #MFFL



MORE: https://t.co/GRQzaW8feS pic.twitter.com/0AR9PNhZMT — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 23, 2018

The Wurzburg, Germany, native was the 9th overall pick in the 1998 entry draft and was acquired by the Mavericks via a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 13-time all-star Nowitzki is the most decorated Maverick in franchise history. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2006-07 season and MVP of the 2011 NBA finals.

Nowitzki, who turned 40 last month, is the league's only international player with more than 30,000 career points. – Rappler.com