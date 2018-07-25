Cavs pillar Kevin Love agrees to a new contract deal worth $120 million over 4 years

Published 8:48 AM, July 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – Kevin Love has signed a new long-term contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the franchise looks to the future following the departure of LeBron James, it was confirmed Tuesday, July 24.

The Cavaliers said in a statement Love had signed a multi-year contract.

Reports said the extension was worth $120 million over 4 years.

"We are very excited to announce Kevin's long-term commitment to the Cavaliers and Cleveland," general manager Koby Altman said.

"This quickly became a partnership the second we began these discussions. Collaboration and winning matter greatly to Kevin and that was reflected in this extension.

"Kevin's talent and character are both at a very high level and he has earned his role at the center of what we want to do moving forward. As a five-time All-Star and NBA Champion, Kevin has a special understanding of exactly what success and winning require."

Love also got a Twitter shout-out from former superstar teammate James, who has jumped to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Haha appreciate it brother!! If it’s Nobu Malibu we will split it... https://t.co/YNWSgtBKLv — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 24, 2018

Love has been a key pillar of the Cleveland set-up since signing from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

He helped the team reach 4 consecutive NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors between 2015 and 2018, winning one title in 2016.

"When I first came to Cleveland, I came with a long-term mindset," Love said in a statement.

"I came here to win. We developed a culture here that reflects that. I'm super excited and I couldn't be happier. It's a big commitment for me and it's a big commitment from the Cavaliers."

Love made the NBA All-Star selection this season and started in 59 games for Cleveland, averaging 17.6 points.

Earlier this month the 29-year-old was reportedly poised to have talks with the Lakers, who stunned the NBA after signing James from Cleveland on July 9.

Love, a 10-year NBA veteran, is one of only 8 players in NBA history to accumulate 11,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers. – Rappler.com