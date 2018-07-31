The Los Angeles Lakers haven't made the NBA playoffs since 2013

Published 9:16 AM, July 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James says he is looking forward to the challenge of turning around the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, who are coming off the worst 5-year period in franchise history.

"I like the challenge of being able to help a team get to places that they haven't been in quite a while," James said. "And obviously the Lakers haven't made the playoffs in a few years, but the Lakers organization and historical franchise matches up there with all the greats.

"You can look at the (NFL Dallas) Cowboys and you can look at the (NFL New England) Patriots, you can look at Manchester United, the Boston Celtics – these are like historical franchises."

"And for me to be a part of that, I think it's a great move not only for me but for my family and for the history of basketball in general."

James was speaking to ESPN on Monday, July 30 in one of his first interviews since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and signing with the Lakers.

The 33-year-old James is entering his 16th NBA season. He has won 3 championships and made it to the finals 9 times, including a streak of 8 years straight.

James had agreed to a 4-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, leaving the Cavaliers after 4 seasons in which he led them to 4 NBA finals.

James brought Cleveland its first major sports crown since 1964 when the Cavs won the 2016 NBA crown but lost 3 of 4 finals showdowns with the Golden State Warriors. He decided to make a move in hopes of rebuilding the Lakers into a winner.

When James joined the Miami Heat, he led them to a 58-24 record and took them to the finals in his first season in South Florida.

The Lakers were 35-47 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2013, hitting the bottom after compiling 16 championships.

They haven't gone past the second round of the playoffs since Kobe Bryant led them to consecutive NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.

"At the end of the day, the guys love to play ball, and that's what they do every single day. I love that," James said.

"And bringing Lance (Stephenson) and JaVale (McGee) and Beas (Michael Beasley) and (Rajon) Rondo, they're guys that every day that they wake up they think about the game of basketball. And everything else is secondary.

"So we look forward to all the challenges."

The 15-year NBA veteran was 3rd in the league last season with 27.5 points a game, matched his career high with 8.6 rebounds and had a career-high 9.1 assists.

James has played in 1,143 career regular season games for the Cavaliers and Heat, averaging 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists.

He ranks 7th in career NBA scoring with 31,038 points and also won Olympic gold medals in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London. – Rappler.com