The two NBA stars reportedly figured in a fistfight during a private party after the ESPY Awards last July 18

Published 9:46 AM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like the animosity between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson is far from over.

The two NBA players reportedly got into a fistfight in a Los Angeles nightclub, just a month after Green's Golden State Warriors won another championship over Thompson's Cleveland Cavaliers in a finals series where they figured in on-court altercations.

Reports from Bossip and The Big Lead, which were also picked up by other US sports media outlets, said the incident happened inside LA nightspot Delilah during a private party after the ESPY Awards last July 18.

Green was "trying to make peace," according to Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre, but Thompson had none of it and socked the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year with a "two-piece" before superstar teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant broke up the fight.

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

During the wild Game 1 of the Finals, Thompson got ejected for elbowing Shaun Livingston. While on his way to the tunnel, the Cavs power forward had a verbal jab with Green before shoving him with a basketball in the face. Then as Thompson walked away, he pointed as if to say that they should meet outside. Thompson got fined $25,000 for the incident.

Another post-game encounter had Green ignoring Thompson, who tried to approach him to shake hands.

Then during the Warriors' championship parade, Green also took at shot at Thompson. “We just cut from a different cloth," he said. "It’s a lot of guys in this league, they soft, we just cut from a different cloth ... After the game he tried to shake my hand, I said Tristan we ain’t cut the same.”

So as it goes, expect more of this heated on- and off-court encounters. – Rappler.com