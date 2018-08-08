LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers get to visit defending champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Christmas showdown

Published 4:06 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA has released its Christmas Day schedule, bannered by a match between LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers visiting the defending two-time champion Golden State Warriors.

LeBron will yet again match up against two-time reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant, while young guns Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball are set to face All-Stars Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, respectively.

As reported by ESPN, 4 other games will be aired on December 26, Manila time.

These include the New York Knicks hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for a "unicorn vs. unicorn" match between European superstars Kristaps Porzingis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also, the Boston Celtics welcome to their home the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle for new Eastern Conference supremacy in the post-LeBron era. Kyrie Irving will test his blinding handles against the unfair reach of 6-foot-10 reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.

Next, it's the Portland Trailblazers visiting the Utah Jazz for a potential playoff preview and a battle of fearless guards in Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell.

Finally, the retooled Houston Rockets will defend home court against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets are out to prove that they got better with the addition of Carmelo Anthony while OKC aims to prove that they're better without him. It will also be a battle of top stars as reigning league MVP James Harden goes toe-to-toe with his predecessor and former teammate Russell Westbrook.

There's no better way to settle down the Christmas Day hangover than some high-quality NBA basketball, indeed. – Rappler.com