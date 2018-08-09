It's time to say goodbye to the NBA Stores across the country

MANILA, Philippines – It seems like not long ago when the magic of authentic NBA merchandise was brought to our favorite malls at our nearest convenience via NBA Stores.

But now, according to NBA Philippines itself, it's time to start saying goodbye to every single one of them.

Citing a conclusion of agreement, NBA has started closing down its stores across the country, ending with the closure of its TriNoMa branch on August 30.

The Glorietta branch has already been shut down last month while the NBA Cafe in SM Aura has already been gone for a year.

NBA has instead opted to scatter back its wares across different sports stores. – Rappler.com