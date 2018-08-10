The 33-year-old superstar dazzles in purple and gold

Published 9:53 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We've talked about it, but we have yet to see it, until now.

LeBron James finally saw action in the purple and gold colors during a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, August 10, Manila time.

The 33-year-old superstar dazzled in his first workout, displaying an array of spin moves, dunks and stepback jumpers.

Already entering his 16th season as an NBA player, the four-time league MVP is still expected to be the Lakers' cornerstone piece and their new hope to break a five-year playoff drought in the stacked Western Conference.

He finished second in MVP voting last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after averaging 27.5 points and a career-high 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. – Rappler.com