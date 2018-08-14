Expected highlights of the playoffs include the presence of an NBA player and an NBA legend

Published 3:09 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Six teams from Northern Luzon advanced to the NBA 3X Playoffs and will compete against play-off bound teams from the Metro Manila division qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Music Hall on August 25 to 26.

The NBA 3X Playoffs will be highlighted by the presence of an NBA player, NBA legend, slam dunk team, and the Celebrity Division starring entertainment and media personalities as well as contests and activities for the family.

Now on its eighth year, NBA 3X is staging two preliminary tournaments with the succeeding competition set at the Don Bosco Technical Institute Makati on August 18 to 19 to provide more male and female players an opportunity to participate in the 3-on-3 tournament.

A total of 100 teams from Apayao, Dagupan, Baguio, Benguet, and other nearby provinces, including entries from Caloocan City in Metro Manila, competed in the North Luzon qualifiers.

Rieken Espinosa, Dreyxius Castillo, Kyle Patrick Margarata, and Adam Floyd Darden of Team Greyhounds topped the U13 Division, while Jaudenes Parone, Dennis de Vera, Manson Lee Carantes, and Francis Almazan of Team SLUA finished first in the Under-16 division.

The other winning teams for the boy’s division were Team Caloocan Supremos C (Under-18) composed of Ryan Ricasio, Raphael Jerhold Flores, Mark Francois Sapla, and Jino Lacsa; and Team UL-Dagupan City A (Open Category) made up of Mario Angelito Torio, Reynald Ballesteros, Robert Caasi Jr, and Julius Tiburcio.

In the women’s category, Regimay Castres, Rosemarie delos Santos, Jane de Vera, and Fionna Kixsha Camangeg of Team Balon Dagupan topped the Under-18 division while Ruthlaine Chlaire Tacula, Raechelle Ann Sao, Ryzelle Ann Limet, and Love Joy Sto Domingo of Team Pudtol Apayao bested the Open Category.

Various media outlets from Baguio City also formed teams to compete in the Celebrity Division. – Rappler.com