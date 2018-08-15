The Miami Heat legend chooses to end his career where it all started

Published 7:22 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The sheriff of Wade County will soon ride off into the sunset.

Miami heat legend Dwyane Wade is coming back to South Beach for a one-year deal before retiring at season’s end, per Adam Spolane of SportsRadio.

This announcement came after earlier reports stated that the 36-year-old combo guard was offered a three-year, $25 million deal to play for the Chinese Basketball Association. However, the 12-time All-Star and former fifth overall selection in 2003 by the Heat chose to end his career where it all started.

Like last season, he is expected to play a sixth-man role and be a vital mentor in Erik Spoelstra’s guard-heavy rotation featuring Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson and 2018 All-Star Goran Dragic.

Wade is currently the Heat’s all-time leader in games played, points, assists, steals, shots attempted and shots made. He won his first title with Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal in 2006 and two more back-to-back with new Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James from 2012 to 2013.

The 16-year veteran made a pit stop in his hometown Chicago to play for Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and the Bulls in 2016. He then followed James to Cleveland in 2017 before he was traded back to Miami last February for a future second-round pick. – Rappler.com