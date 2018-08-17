Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and former league champion Brian Scalabrine banner the NBA 3X Philippines event this August

Published 11:58 AM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NBA legend Tim Hardaway and former league champion Brian Scalabrine will be in Manila for the NBA 3X Philippines presented by AXA from August 25 to 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

“It’s a great feeling to return to the Philippines and get reacquainted with the passionate Filipino fan base,” said Hardaway, a five-time NBA All-Star.

Hardaway and Scalabrine, together with the Detroit Pistons Flight Crew, will headline the NBA 3X Philippines 2018 event which showcases a 3-on-3 tournament featuring men’s and women’s teams.

“Traveling to the Philippines for the first time is an exciting opportunity to experience how the game is played on this side of the world,” said Scalabrine, a member of the 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics.

“As a basketball fan and analyst, I’m looking forward to interacting with the fans and sharing my knowledge with the talented athletes at the NBA 3X event.”

Preliminary tournaments began on August 11 and 12 at Benguet State University and will continue this weekend, August 18 and 19, at Don Bosco Technical Institute University to determine the participants in the playoffs at the SM Mall of Asia.

“NBA 3X celebrates the vibrant culture of basketball, which will be in full display for fans to experience throughout the weekend festivities,” said Hardaway, who played 14 NBA seasons with career averages of 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

The competitive 3-on-3 tournament includes divisions for boys (under-13, under-16, under-18, and open category), girls (under-18 and open category), an invitation only celebrity division featuring popular local personalities, and a division exclusive to AXA employees and distributors.

Hardaway was drafted 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1989 NBA Draft and named to the All-Rookie First Team in 1990. Also a former Miami Heat guard, he was named an assistant coach of the Detroit Pistons from 2014 to 2017.

Scalabrine was selected 35th overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 2001 Draft. He was named as an assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors during the 2013-14 season and currently works as an NBA analyst.

AXA Philippines is the presenting partner of NBA 3X Philippines 2018. CloudFone, Gatorade, Panasonic, Rexona, PLDT and Smart will serve as official partners while SM Mall of Asia and Spalding are supporting partners.

For more information on the event, visit www.nba3x.com/philippines, Facebook.com/philsnba and @NBA_Philippines on Twitter.

For more details on AXA Philippines, visit www.axa.com.ph and Facebook.com/axa.philippines. – Rappler.com