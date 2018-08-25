The Los Angeles Lakers legend says he wants to show people he can do more than basketball

Published 9:58 AM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On Mamba Day, August 24, US time, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant clarified a heartbreaker to many of his dedicated fans:

"I will never come back to the game, ever," Bryant said, as reported by Bleacher Report. "I am here to show people that we can do much more than that."

Sorry, Kobe fans. It looks like it's really "Mamba out" for good.

This statement came days after the recently turned 40-year-old NBA icon was rumored to be playing in rapper Ice Cube's 3-on-3 BIG3 league. However, Bryant's representatives did state earlier that "The Black Mamba" has no interest in playing in the upstart promotion.

And indeed, the five-time NBA champion has proven to be more than a basketball player since closing out his 20-year Lakers career with a 60-point game against the Utah Jazz in 2016.

He became the first former NBA player to ever win an Academy Award and an Emmy, both of which he got for producing his own short film "Dear Basketball."

In comparison, some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise don't even have an Oscar to their name.

As the saying goes: "Life begins at 40," and it looks like Bryant is ready to be a rookie all over again. – Rappler.com