'He had the unique ability to connect with both the veteran and young players,' Warriors coach Steve Kerr says of David West

Published 9:41 AM, August 31, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Golden State Warriors All-Star David West announced his retirement from basketball on Thursday, August 30, after 15 seasons in the NBA.

West, 38, who played for the Warriors in their two most recent NBA Finals-winning seasons in 2017 and 2018, confirmed his decision to quit in a post on social media.

"I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA," West wrote.

"After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball."

West's career also included spells with New Orleans, Indiana and San Antonio. He averaged 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a statement that West was "a true champion in every sense of the word."

"David was a consummate professional throughout his entire career and was a huge presence in our locker room the last two years," Kerr said.

"The respect that he commanded was palpable every single day he walked in the door, and the leadership that he provided to our team was critical to our success.

"He had the unique ability to connect with both the veteran and young players and the mentoring he provided our younger group was invaluable.

"The consistency that he displayed at a high level on the court for 15 years was amazing and a testament to his hard work and dedication." – Rappler.com