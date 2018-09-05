LOOK: Gold-coated LeBron 15 sneakers fetch P5.4M price tag
MANILA, Philippines – How much does it cost to wear shoes fit for a king?
For sneaker maker Dominic Chambrone, the price is $100,000, or just a shade under P5.4 million.
That is the price tag of a pair of limited edition gold-coated LeBron 15 sneakers, officially called as the "One-of-one Diamond and Gold LeBron 15."
The Diamond and Gold LeBron 15 handcrafted out of genuine crocodile skin, finished in 24 karat gold and elevated with authentic, solid-gold details – Riri zippers with custom zipper pulls, heel clips, lace loops and diamond-adorned shoelace aglets. As an extra gift, the shoes are accompanied by a specially-made, diamond cut, authentic gold necklace – featuring a custom-made lion head pendant hanging from a Hand made diamond cut link gold chain – a congratulatory gift only fit for the King himself. : @spencerhemann
The royal footwear was created by Chambrone, also known as "The Shoe Surgeon," to commemorate LeBron James' 30,000-point milestone set last season.
Footwear News' Zack Schlemmer described the custom kicks as "a total reconstruction of the sneaker, built with crocodile skin dipped in 24-karat gold."
"Each medial side has added zippers at the ankle with 18-karat zipper pull tabs, while the heel counters and lace tips are also solid gold," Schlemmer continued. "Adding even more luxury, the lace tips also include diamonds and read 'World' and 'Champions.'"
In addition to the Diamond and Gold Lebron 15's, my team and I included a specially-made, diamond cut necklace – featuring a 30” 18 karat solid gold chain, cut with 10 carats of genuine diamonds, to support a one-of-one multi-piece, lion head pendant, made out of 27 grams of 18 karat solid gold, and elevated with two hundred and thirty eight diamonds. A gift only fit for the King himself.
Chambrone apparently created them as a gift to James. No word yet on whether the pair will be replicated for commercial sale.
So, P5.4 million. Any takers? – Rappler.com