A shoe designer unveils a royal footwear to commemorate LeBron James' 30,000-point milestone set last season

Published 11:52 AM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – How much does it cost to wear shoes fit for a king?

For sneaker maker Dominic Chambrone, the price is $100,000, or just a shade under P5.4 million.

That is the price tag of a pair of limited edition gold-coated LeBron 15 sneakers, officially called as the "One-of-one Diamond and Gold LeBron 15."

The royal footwear was created by Chambrone, also known as "The Shoe Surgeon," to commemorate LeBron James' 30,000-point milestone set last season.

Footwear News' Zack Schlemmer described the custom kicks as "a total reconstruction of the sneaker, built with crocodile skin dipped in 24-karat gold."

"Each medial side has added zippers at the ankle with 18-karat zipper pull tabs, while the heel counters and lace tips are also solid gold," Schlemmer continued. "Adding even more luxury, the lace tips also include diamonds and read 'World' and 'Champions.'"

Chambrone apparently created them as a gift to James. No word yet on whether the pair will be replicated for commercial sale.

So, P5.4 million. Any takers? – Rappler.com