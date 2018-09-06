The three-time NBA champion of the Golden State Warriors visits the Philippines for the second time

Published 7:30 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NBA superstar Steph Curry looks forward to the energetic vibe he felt the first time he visited the Philippines as he makes his way back to the basketball-crazed nation.

The three-time NBA champion of the Golden State Warriors will be visiting Manila for the second time as part of the Under Armour tour to promote his Curry 5 signature basketball shoe.

"Manila was so energetic. The arena that we went to was loud. So many fans in there and to know that I had that much support in there was really special," said Curry, who first visited the country in 2015. (IN PHOTOS: Steph Curry makes a splash in Manila)

The baby-faced sharpshooter will address journalists during a media breakfast on Friday, September 7, at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig before participating in a 3x3 championship game at the Mall of Asia Arena later in the day.

"Celebrating the game of basketball as it continues to grow – obviously around the world but specifically in the Philippines – it was something everybody here at Under Armour talks about a lot and hopefully we can recreate that soon." – Rappler.com