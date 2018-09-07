The two-time NBA MVP makes up for lost time with his growing family after a grueling NBA championship run

Published 4:04 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than an NBA global superstar for the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry is a family man first.

So during the offseason, the two-time league Most Valuable Player made up for lost time and dedicated the break to his family, which has now grown into five members after the birth of his first son, Canon.

"I had a pretty consistent schedule in terms of being able to spend time with my family and away from the game. I'm a little bit refreshed and recharged," he told reporters during his Under Armour Asia Tour press conference at the Kerry Sports Manila in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Friday, September 7.

The 30-year-old sharpshooter capped off his ninth year in the NBA by helping the Warriors win an unprecented third championship in the last four years early in June.

The triumph – a sweep of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers – cemented Golden State's status as one of the most dominant teams in league history.

But a more personal gift came a month later when his wife Ayesha gave birth to Canon, his third child, in July. (READ: What is Steph Curry's proudest NBA moment?)

"It's been a great summer for me. Really staying low-key. I've been in the Bay Area for pretty much the whole summer. Me and my wife had our son two months ago," he said.



As he ends his Asia Tour, Curry will return to training camp with the Warriors to begin their quest for a third straight NBA crown in October. – Rappler.com